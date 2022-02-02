5 charged in connection to Illinois gas station robbery

Five people have been charged in connection to a gas station burglary in Lincolnshire Tuesday morning.

At about 3 a.m., Lincolnshire police discovered a burglary in progress at the Marathon gas station in the 400 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Five people fled the scene.

They were later caught in the 4000 block of North Sacramento Avenue in Chicago with help from the Chicago Police Department, Illinois State Police and other suburban police agencies.

One person, Sharaya E. Williams, 19, of Bloomington, Indiana, was charged by Chicago police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Four others were taken into custody by Lincolnshire police.

After searching the vehicle, two handguns were found.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved charges of burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal damage to property against the following people:

Deontae Brown, 21, of Chicago

Isiah Doss Jr., 21, of Chicago

Earl L. Glenn, 32, of Chicago

Donald Rogers, 18, of Chicago

The individuals charged in Lake County were expected in court Wednesday.