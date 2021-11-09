5 Chicago businesses cited for violating city mask mandate

The city of Chicago has cited five businesses for failing to enforce the city's COVID-19 indoor mask mandate.

Investigators from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) conducted 83 investigations last weekend to see if people were wearing masks and whether there were signs posted about the requirement.

From Nov. 4 through Nov. 7, the following businesses were each issued two citations for violating both requirements of the mandate, which went into effect on Aug. 20:

According to the mandate, businesses must require any individual ages 2 and older to wear a mask inside any public place, regardless of vaccination status. Businesses must also post signage about the requirement in their establishment.