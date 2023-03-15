5 Chicago residents, 1 California man charged with shipping meth, distributing it around Chicago

Five Chicago residents and one California resident have been indicted for allegedly shipping methamphetamine through the mail and distributing it in and around Chicago.

Stephen R. Jenkins, 44, of Chicago, Keith R. McCormick, also known as "Keith Lopez," 51, of Sacramento, California, Daniel Heise, 40, of Chicago, Donald W. Grenier, Jr., 61, of Chicago, Jose Hernandez, 45, of Chicago and William F. Koch, 36, of Chicago all face drug trafficking charges.

Prosecutors said Jenkins, Heise, Koch and Greiner have also been charged with additional drug trafficking accounts, and Heise was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

From February 2022 to February 2023, Jenkins and Heise allegedly directed McCormick to ship parcels containing methamphetamine by mail from California to Chicago.

While investigating, law enforcement identified more than 200 parcels suspected of containing methamphetamine and recovered methamphetamine from at least 10 parcels — including parcels addressed to Grenier, McCormick, Koch, Hernandez and Heise, prosecutors said.

Jenkins and Heise allegedly shipped narcotics proceeds back to McCormick by private shipping companies — including FedEx and UPS.