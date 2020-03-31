5 hurt in Monday shootings across Chicago

Five people were shot Monday in Chicago.

The day’s most recent shooting wounded two men at a Chatham gas station near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station.

They were in a parking lot of a gas station about 2:10 p.m. in the 7800 block of South State Street when they heard gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

A 50-year-old was grazed in the face and declined medical attention, police said.

Two women were wounded in a drive-by in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

They were in an alley arguing with another woman about 2:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Montrose Avenue when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

One woman, 25, was hit in the pelvis, groin, leg and backside and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said. A 22-year-old was grazed on the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Officers stopped a vehicle near the scene and several people inside were taken in for questioning.

A man was shot and critically wounded while riding in a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus in the South Loop.

The 21-year-old was riding in the back seat of the northbound vehicle at just after midnight when a gray sedan pulled alongside in the 1300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. The people in the sedan flashed gang signs at the victim’s vehicle before someone in the back seat opened fire.

The man was hit in the face and the driver took him to Rush University Medical Center, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Two people were killed and 18 others were wounded last weekend.