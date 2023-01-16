5 killed, 19 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

Five people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday. About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sunday morning, a man was killed in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side. Officers found the man unresponsive about 11:40 a.m. in the 400 block of East 82nd Street, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

A woman was fatally shot Sunday night in Washington Park on the South Side. The woman, 41, was in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue about 5:30 p.m. when she was struck in the neck and chest by gunfire, police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died.

A man was shot to death while sitting in a car late Sunday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side. Benjamin Lopez, 18, was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Fitch Avenue when someone in another car fired shots, police said. Lopez was shot in the leg and hip and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, a man was fatally shot early Monday in Chatham on the South Side. The 20-year-old was standing near a bus stop about 12:30 a.m. in the first block of West 87th Street when a male suspect got out of a gray Dodge Durango and opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings, a 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Riverdale on the Far South Side. He was on the sidewalk about 3:54 p.m. in the 100 block of East 132nd Street when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The boy was struck in the neck and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

At least 18 others were wounded in citywide gun violence between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.