5 killed, 9 wounded Monday in Chicago

Five people were killed, and nine were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a man who was fatally shot while completing a food delivery on the Near West Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the 57-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street, attempting to deliver food, when a person walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Gresham on the South Side. About 6:30 p.m., the man was in the 8800 block of South Throop Street when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was shot in the head and was taken Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified.

Minutes prior, a man was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The 27-year-old was in the 200 block of East 121st Street about 6:20 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One person was killed and three others, including a 17-year-old, were wounded in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. The group was standing in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire about 1:40 a.m. police said. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. His name hasn’t been released yet. A 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs. Both were listed in good condition. A 39-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting during an argument after a card game in Gresham on the South Side. The two men, 35 and 38, were in a home in the 700 block of West 77th Street about 12:45 a.m. when the older man shot the younger man several times, police said. The 35-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified yet. The 38-year-old was shot in the left arm and was taken to the hospital in good condition and was in custody.

Five others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Advertisement

Ten people were killed, and fifty-eight others were wounded in shootings last weekend in Chicago.