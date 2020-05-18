5 more Chicago Police Department employees test positive for coronavirus

article

Chicago police announced Friday five more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 538.

Of the confirmed cases, 510 are officers and 28 are civilian employees, police said. All of the cases have been confirmed by the department’s medical section.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Friday said 110 more people died of COVID-19, raising the state’s toll to 4,715. The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Illinois is now at 105,444.