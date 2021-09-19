5 seriously wounded in West Side mass shooting: police

Five people were shot and seriously wounded Sunday morning in South Austin on the West Side, authorities said.

Three men and two women were sitting on a porch about 3:05 a.m. in the 900 block of North Massasoit Avenue when a white SUV stopped and two males opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was struck twice in his leg and once in his arm and was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A man, 18, was struck in his back and a woman, 41 was shot in her leg, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were in serious condition, police said.

A 42-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were both shot in the left thigh, and also taken to Stroger, where they were listed in serious condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one was in custody.