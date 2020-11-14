5 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago so far this weekend

One person has been killed and four others, including a 16-year-old boy, have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Friday evening in Austin on the West Side.

February Burage was on the sidewalk about 8:05 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Burage, who lived in Bloomingdale, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A teenage boy was shot during a fight Friday night outside the Portillo’s restaurant in the South Loop.

The 16-year-old was in a vehicle in a parking lot shortly after 11 p.m. in the 500 block of West Taylor Street when he got into an altercation with someone in a black Jeep behind him who honked his horn at him, according to police. They got out of their cars and started to fight before the male suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the leg. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A police source said the incident happened in the drive-thru of Portillo’s, 520 W. Taylor.

Early Saturday, a 54-year-old man was shot while driving in Lawndale on the West Side.

Advertisement

He was driving about 3:10 a.m. in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 32-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by hours earlier in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was walking about 12:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street when a man inside a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the leg and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

In the weekend’s first reported shooting, a man was wounded Friday evening in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

The 36-year-old was walking about 7:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Meade Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was grazed in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was treated and released.

Last weekend, 43 people were shot, 8 fatally, throughout the city.