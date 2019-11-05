5 shot, 1 killed Monday in Chicago

article

Five people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a woman who was killed in LeClaire Courts on the Southwest Side.

The woman, 26, was a passenger in a parked red sedan when someone inside a passing white-colored SUV opened fire about 11 p.m. in the 5000 block of West 46th Street, Chicago police said. She was struck in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was in the vehicle with her boyfriend at the time of the shooting, a police source said. It was unclear who the intended target was.

At the crime scene, officers gathered around the sedan with the driver’s side window shot out, laying evidence markers near shell casings on the pavement. Exhaust continued to leak out from the back of the car over an hour after the shooting occurred.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has yet to confirm the woman’s death.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.

In non-fatal shootings, a 55-year-old man was wounded in Homan Square on the West Side.

Advertisement

The man was standing outside about 8:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Harrison Street when he heard shots and felt a pain in his shoulder, Chicago police said. He was taken to University of Illinois Hospital in good condition with a graze wound.

The man told officers he did not know where the shots came from. No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

He was running about 4:19 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Laflin Street when a male ran up to him on the sidewalk and fired shots, police said.

The boy was struck on the body and grazed in the head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.

About 12 hours earlier, a man was shot in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 43-year-old man was sitting in a car about 4:20 a.m. in the 4900 block of North Kimball Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone fire shots, police said.

He was struck in the hand and took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition,

Area North detectives are investigating.

The day’s first reported shooting also happened in Albany Park.

A 35-year-old man was in his vehicle about 2:52 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Troy Street when someone approached him and fired shots, police said. The man was hit in the back, and was able to run to Montrose Avenue, where a bystander flagged down officers.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police tape blocked off the Templestowe Pub, 3135 W. Montrose, and blood could be seen on the sidewalk near the entrance. A dark-colored vehicle in the middle of the street on Troy had two bullet holes in its windshield along with shell casings nearby.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

Monday’s shootings follow a weekend in which four people were killed and 11 more were wounded in shootings across the city.