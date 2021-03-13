5 shot in Chicago so far this weekend

Five people were wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

The man was sitting in his vehicle about 4:40 a.m. in a garage in the 8100 block of South Green Street when someone shot him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. He did not see the shooter and was unable to provide any additional details on the incident, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot early Saturday in South Shore.

The man was walking about 1:35 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Coles Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a friend drove him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said. The man did not see the shooter or where the shots came from, according to police.

A 33-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Friday night in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The man was walking about 11:05 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Addison Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the head and walked to Community First Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

About two hours earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The man, 21, was driving about 9 p.m. when someone in a passing white sedan fired shots at him in the 3600 block of West 26th Street, police said. He was struck three times in the shoulder and drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

In the weekend’s first reported shooting, a 20-year-old man was wounded in Princeton Park on the South Side.

The man was riding in a vehicle about 5:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was grazed in the back and his vehicle came to a stop after crashing into a parked vehicle, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said.

Twenty-two people were shot, two of them fatally, last weekend in Chicago.