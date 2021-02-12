5 shot Thursday across Chicago

Five people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including a 32-year-old man wounded while driving in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was traveling eastbound about 9:55 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Stoney Island Avenue when someone inside a black Range Rover fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right leg, police said. He drove to Jackson Park Hospital but was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was grazed in a shooting in Washington Park on the South Side.

The man, 26, was driving west about 9:35 p.m. when a red-colored SUV pulled alongside him in the first block of East 50th Street and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was grazed on the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Two men were shot Thursday night in Burnside in the South Side.

About 8:15 p.m., the men, both 20, were inside an apartment in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

One man was struck in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The other man was treated at Jackson Park Hospital for a graze wound to the buttocks.

A 25-year-old man wounded in a drive-by in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Just after midnight, he was walking in the 3600 block of North Linder Avenue, when someone inside a passing black Nissan fired shots at him striking him in the back, Chicago police said. He walked into Community First Hospital but was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Four people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday citywide.