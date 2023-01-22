5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County

A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night.

Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling west in a no passing zone.

The Infiniti left the roadway to the north where it rolled over and crashed through a fence and into a field in the 1100 block of Conley Road.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 17-year-old Algonquin boy, the 17-year-old girl, and three other teenagers were all transported by ambulance to Northwestern Hospitals in Huntley and Woodstock.

The female was later transported to Advocate Lutheran General in Libertyville where she remains in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit.