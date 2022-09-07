5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side

Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side.

The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

The boys were both struck in the leg and one was also struck in the forearm.

Both of them were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

A few hours later, a 14-year-old boy was walking outside in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue when two gunmen got out of a car and began shooting at him, police said.

He was struck multiple times in both legs and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, officials said.

After the shooting, the gunmen returned to their car and fled the scene northbound.

Less than a half hour later around 11 p.m., a 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were inside a garage in the 2400 block of East 93rd Street when they were struck by gunfire apparently coming from the alley, police said.

Both of them suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and the girl was also shot once on the hand.

They were taken to Comer Children's Hospital where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

Shell casings were found in the alley the garage door was closed at the time of the shooting, police said.

No one is in custody in any of the shootings as area detectives investigate.