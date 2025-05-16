5-year-old boy critical after being shot by 8-year-old relative in Joliet home, police say

The Brief A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen by his 8-year-old relative at a Joliet home, according to police. The child was first taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, then airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago; police say the shooting happened after the 8-year-old accessed a handgun in a bedroom. Authorities are investigating how the gun was obtained and whether charges will be filed; DCFS has been notified.



A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he was shot by an 8-year-old relative inside a Joliet home early Friday morning.

What we know:

Joliet police said officers were called to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center at around 12:11 a.m. after the child was brought in by his mother with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators later determined the shooting happened at a family member’s home in the 500 block of Dover Street. According to police, the 8-year-old relative gained access to a handgun in a bedroom and shot the younger child.

The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital by family members and then airlifted to University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Detectives responded to both the hospital and the scene of the shooting.

Police said they interviewed all parties involved, including the 8-year-old. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said exactly how the 8-year-old obtained the gun or who it belongs to. It is also unclear if any charges will be filed.

What's next:

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.