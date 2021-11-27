5-year-old shot and killed by 3-year-old with unsecured gun, police say

article

Police in South Fulton said a 5-year-old died on Thanksgiving after a three-year-old boy shot and killed them inside an apartment.

Police said the three-year-old got their hands on an unsecured gun.

Officers went to 4555 Washington Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Police found the 5-year-old victim with one gunshot wound to the chest. The child was rushed to the hospital and did not survive.

Police said there was an adult in the residence at the time. Police have not said if anyone is charged in the shooting.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP