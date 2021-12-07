Families in Woodridge condos are being forced out because tornado damage might cause frozen pipes

About 50 families in a suburban condo complex are being forced to move because tornado damage might lead to frozen water pipes.

The residents of Woodridge Country Club Townhomes have been told that they need to move by December 17.

Some of the condo complex's buildings were damaged by the June 20 tornado, and remain in various states of repair. There are concerns that water pipes could freeze and burst, so all the water is being turned off.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The property management group, MC Properties, said that they hope to be able to safely restore water service by next spring.

Woodridge officials said that a few dozen people have asked for assistance. The group "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" is stepping in.

Advertisement

If you need assistance, you can call (630) 719-2496 and request assistance.