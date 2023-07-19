$50K reward offered in armed robbery of mail carrier in Cook County

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for robbing a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Cook County.

Around 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 8700 block of W. Richard St. in River Grove for a report of an armed robbery of a mail carrier.

A gun was fired, but fortunately the victim was not struck.

Postal Inspectors believe there were four suspects involved. One of them was described as a Black man, about 5-foot-6, with a thin build, wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and black facial covering.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver Hyundai sedan, which was captured on a surveillance camera.

Vehicle involved in armed robbery of mail carrier in River Grove | Provided

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

This year has seen an increase in mail carriers being targeted and attacked, often for their master keys, allowing thieves to access and empty mailboxes.