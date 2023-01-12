$50K reward offered in armed robbery of Chicago mail carrier in Lincoln Park

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in an armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier in Chicago.

On Wednesday, police say two armed suspects approached the letter carrier near the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored Kia sedan with tinted windows.

One suspect was described as a Black male, with a medium-brown complexion, standing 5-foot-10, and wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and a face mask.

The second suspect was a Black male, with a light-brown complexion, standing 6-feet tall, and wearing a dark-colored jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, wheat-colored boots, and a face mask.

Armed robbery of Chicago mail carrier on Jan. 11, 2023

Police say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the USPS hotline at 877-876-2455. The reference case number is 3948599.