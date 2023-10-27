$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana

A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana grocery store for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at Strack and Van Til, 6001 Broadway in Merrillville, and matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball - 25-27-41-53-68, - to win $50,000, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.

The grocery store will receive a bonus of $500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Another $50,000 winning ticket was sold at a BP gas station at 72025 IN-15 in New Paris, Indiana for Wednesday night's drawing, the statement said.

The winners are urged to keep their tickets in a safe place and contact lottery officials at 800-955-6886 for specific instructions on claiming their prize.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is an estimated $125 million.