53 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence

Four people were killed and 49 others were injured by gunfire this weekend in Chicago. Five of those wounded were teenagers.

Last weekend saw 37 people shot throughout the city, five of them fatally.

Saturday

The latest fatal shooting happened Saturday evening in West Garfield Park on the West Side. Four people were in a car about 6:50 p.m. when someone fired at them in the 100 block of South Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said. They continued driving to the 500 block of South Pulaski Road, where the car crashed into a Chicago Fire Department vehicle.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot in the back and forearm. A 17-year-old girl and 19-year-old man were also shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 34-year-old man was in critical condition at Mount Sinai after being shot multiple times.

Another fatal shooting happened early Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. A 27-year-old man was driving north at 2:56 a.m. in the first block of North Kedzie Avenue when a tan minivan pulled alongside him and someone inside fired shots, according to police. He was shot in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two women were shot, one of them fatally , about half an hour before that in West Garfield Park. They were standing in an alley at 2:27 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street when someone fired shots. Mieya C. Sims, 25, was shot in the head and died at Mount Sinai Hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The other woman, 22, was hit in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Friday

A shooting late Friday night left a man dead and two other people injured in Roseland on the Far South Side. They were standing on the street about 11:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of South Calumet Avenue when a male walked up and fired shots. Tacarrene B. Scott, 37, was shot in the head and abdomen and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Another 37-year-old man was hit in the left leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Minors wounded

Four other minors were among those injured by gunfire over the weekend.

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in West Garfield Park. He heard shots and realized he was hit about 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

About two hours before that, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in Woodlawn on the South Side. About 2:30 p.m., he was shot in the shoulder in the 6600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, police said. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Earlier that morning, another 17-year-old boy was hurt in a drive-by in Roseland on the South Side. He was on the street about 5:40 a.m. in the 300 block of West 107th Street, when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots at him, according to police. He was struck three times in the left leg and taken to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Another teenage boy was injured Friday evening in East Garfield Park. About 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Polk Street, the 15-year-old heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Other nonfatal shootings

In other nonfatal attacks, three men were wounded early Monday morning inside a home in Kenwood on the South Side. Several people were inside the home about 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard when someone opened fire after an argument, according to police. A 21-year-old man was shot in the hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 20-year-old man was shot in the hand and forearm and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. A third man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and declined medical treatment.

A woman was shot Sunday afternoon on Lake Shore Drive in the Loop. About 1:20 p.m. she was inside a white Dodge Caliber traveling north on Lake Shore at Jackson Boulevard, police said. While the car was stopped at Jackson, a second vehicle pulled up next to her. After a conversation between people in the two vehicles, a passenger in the rear of the other vehicle fired at the Caliber, striking the woman in the head. The Caliber sped off and exited Lake Shore Drive in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, near Navy Pier. Officers responded, and she was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The weekend’s earliest shooting left a man wounded Friday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. The man, 36, was near a business when he was shot in the 4300 block of West Cermak Road around 6:15 p.m., police said. He went to Mount Sinai Hospital on his own in good condition.

At least 34 other people have been shot in Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.