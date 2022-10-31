Illinois Supreme Court consolidates 58 lawsuits filed by state's attorneys challenging SAFE-T Act

Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow announced Monday that 58 individual lawsuits filed by state's attorneys in Illinois, who are challenging the SAFE-T Act, have been consolidated in the Circuit Court of Kankakee County.

Glasgow and Kankakee County State's Attorney James Rowe filed the first two lawsuits on Sept. 16.

The Safe-T Act will make Illinois the first state to eliminate cash bail, allowing some alleged criminals to be released on a promise to appear in court.

Gov. Pritzker says the goal is address the economic disparities of the criminal justice system.

"Making sure that we're also addressing the problem of a single mother who shoplifted diapers for her baby, who is put in jail and kept there for six months because she doesn't have a couple of hundred dollars to pay for bail," Pritzker said. "So that's what the Safe-T Act is about. Are there changes, adjustments that need to be? Of course and there have been adjustments made and there will continue to be. Laws are not immutable."

The Safe-T Act will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

The new law says when a suspect is accused, the court will hold a hearing and may keep them behind bars if they are charged with a forcible felony, including second-degree murder.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The lawsuits will be consolidated with Kankakee County Case No. 22CH16.

DeKalb County, Grundy County, Kendall County, LaSalle County and McHenry County are among the 58 lawsuits filed by state's attorneys that will be consolidated in the Circuit Court of Kankakee County.