6 arrested after $70K Cicero robbery leads to chases in Chicago and Indiana: police

Six people are in custody after a $70,000 armed robbery in Cicero led to two separate police chases — one ending in Chicago, the other in Indiana, where suspects surrendered in a river, authorities said.

What we know:

Cicero police responded around 3 p.m. to a business in the 5100 block of West Roosevelt Road for a report of an armed robbery.

Authorities said several vehicles approached a courier handling cash for a business. The suspects stole $70,000 and fled the scene.

Police began pursuing two suspect vehicles, ending one chase near West End Avenue and North Kostner Avenue in Chicago. During the pursuit, a suspect’s vehicle struck a Chicago police squad car. No injuries were reported.

Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene. Two others in a white Honda were later tracked to an apartment building in the 4400 block of West End Avenue and were arrested.

A black Chrysler was later located by Illinois State Police traveling westbound on Interstate 290. The pursuit continued onto I-294 and I-94 into Indiana.

Two suspects abandoned the vehicle on I-94 in Hammond and ran into the Little Calumet River, where they surrendered, police said.

What's next:

Police recovered multiple bundles of cash—still wrapped in bands—from several vehicles and suspects.

The identities of the suspects and any pending charges have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.