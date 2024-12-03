6 Chicago restaurants make list of best in the world

The Brief Six Chicago restaurants earned spots on La Liste’s 2025 ranking of the world's 1,000 best restaurants. The list is based on reviews from guidebooks, publications, and online ratings, weighted by a trustworthiness index. Smyth, Alinea, and Ever ranked highest among Chicago entries.



Six Chicago dining spots have been named among the 1,000 best restaurants in the world for 2025, according to La Liste.

La Liste, which calls itself "the most selective global guide of restaurants, pastry shops and hotels," compiles its rankings using a detailed methodology.

The rankings incorporate reviews from over 1,000 trusted guidebooks and publications worldwide, standardizing scores and weighting them with a "trustworthiness index" based on chef opinions. Customer reviews also factor in, accounting for 10% of a restaurant’s overall score to determine the final "La Liste score."

Smyth led the Chicago contingent with a La Liste score of 95.50, while Alinea followed closely at 95.00. Ever and Oriole tied with 92.50, while Boka and The Dining Room at Moody Tongue rounded out the group with scores of 81.00 and 75.50.

For the full list of La Liste’s 2025 top restaurants and to see which one claimed the number one spot, click HERE.