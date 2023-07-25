6 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Chicago

article

Six people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash near Bedford Park Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the 6700 block of South Cicero and found multiple vehicles involved in a crash.

Six people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

CFD

Three people refused medical assistance.

It is unknown what caused the crash at this time.

Due to the location, Bedford Park fire officials also responded to the scene.