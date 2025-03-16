6 hurt, 3 critically, from crash in Chicago’s northwest suburbs

The Brief Six people were hospitalized, three in critical condition, in a two-car crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday. Road conditions were slick with snow and whiteout conditions, authorities said. Ambulances from multiple local districts were called to help respond to the number of injuries involved.



Six people were sent to the hospital after a crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a two-car crash near the intersection of North Union Road and Route 176 around 9:30 a.m.

Multi-car crash

What we know:

At the time of the crash, local roads were covered in snow, and there were whiteout conditions, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue District.

Due to the number of patients and the severity of the crash, additional ambulances were requested. A medical helicopter was also requested, but was unable to fly due to the conditions.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Six people were sent to the hospital after a crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Sunday. (Marengo Fire & Rescue District)

Six patients were taken to local hospitals, authorities said. Three of them had critical injuries, one was in serious condition, and two had minor injuries.

Ambulances from Crystal Lake, Harvard, Huntley, and Woodstock also responded to the scene.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the crash or if any citations were issued.