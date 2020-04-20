6-year-old girl among 5 hospitalized after West Pullman crash

article

A 6-year-old girl is among five people who were hospitalized after a crash Monday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Crews were called about 5:17 p.m. to the 11500 block of South Halsted Street for a two-vehicle crash, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.

The 6-year-old girl was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. A 56-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman were taken to the same hospital. The older woman was in serious-to-critical condition, and the younger woman was in fair-to-serious condition.

A 26-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. A man, 29, was taken to Roseland Hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

One adult declined medical attention, fire officials said.