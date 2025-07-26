Chicago crime: Gunman shoots 6-year-old boy on SW side, police say

A 6-year-old boy was shot and injured on the city’s Southwest Side on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of W. 59th Place in the West Lawn neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 9:35 p.m., officers responded to Christ Hospital where the victim had been taken.

The boy was shot in the right buttocks while traveling in the passenger seat of a car. Investigators learned he had been traveling in a white SUV westbound on 59th Place when an unknown gunman shot at his direction.

He was listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.