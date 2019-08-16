60 guns found in Lawndale raid: police

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Two people are in custody Friday after police discovered a stash of guns at a home in Lawndale on the West Side.

Authorities conducted a raid overnight at a home in the 4300 block of West Cullerton Street and recovered 60 guns, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Police are questioning two people and the investigation is ongoing, Guglielmi said.

Chicago police said they are on pace to recover 10,000 illegal guns this year, with one gun being recovered nearly every hour.