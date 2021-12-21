6,000 toys donated to Operation Cover Chicago for needy families

A Chicago organization in need is getting a lot of help just in time for the holidays.

Activist Early Walker and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan worked with the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday to deliver more than 6,000 toys for Operation Cover Chicago.

The organization normally gives away 20,000 toys, but it said it was having difficult obtaining enough toys for families this year.

The toys will help make sure more than 3,000 families are able to give gifts for the holiday.