Girl among 3 wounded in shooting near 63rd Street Beach

A shooting near 63rd Street Beach left a 14-year-old girl and two men wounded Monday night on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to police. The girl was shot twice in the leg and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were listed in fair condition.

Police said a male, whose age was unknown, was seen firing shots before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.