68 percent of Illinois adults reported gambling in the past year: survey

How many people have a gambling problem in Illinois?

The State Department of Human Services released a first-of-its-kind assessment on the topic Thursday.

The study found that 68-percent of Illinois adults reported gambling in the past year, with the lottery being the most popular form.

Gambling at video gaming terminals and online sports betting also showed significant growth since it was legalized.

Of those surveyed, just under 4 percent were considered as having a gambling problem.

An additional 7 percent were at risk of developing one.

The assessment was ordered in response to legislation that expanded access to gambling across the state.