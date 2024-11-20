Man killed, 6-month-old baby hurt in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

A 35-year-old man was killed and a 6-month-old child was grazed by a bullet on Chicago’s Southwest Side on Wednesday morning.

The victim was driving northbound in the 2400 block of South Oakley Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood around 10:45 a.m. when an unknown blue car approached and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The 35-year-old was shot in the head and body. He then struck two unoccupied parked cars.

He died at the scene.

A 6-month-old boy was in the rear passenger seat of the victim’s car and sustained a graze wound to his right cheek. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.