7-month-old baby girl in critical condition after well-being check in Pullman

A 7-month-old baby girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive with blunt trauma to the head in Pullman.

Chicago police responded to a call around 1 p.m. on Thursday of children left alone in the 900 block of East 104th Street.

Upon arrival, police found a 5-year-old male and a 7-year-old female left in an apartment. Their guardian fled with a 7-month-old child. Police were unable to locate her at that time.

The children were transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition for evaluation.

Police later returned to the residence at about 6:30 p.m. for a well- being check when they discovered a 7-month-old female baby unresponsive, with blunt trauma to the head.

The baby was transported to Comer's Children's hospital in critical condition.

One female offender was placed into custody.