7 people hospitalized after crash on Chicago's NW Side

Seven people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Saturday night.

The crash happened before 10 p.m. in the 4900 block of Fullerton Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

Details on what led to the crash haven't been released yet.

Two people are in critical condition, two people are in serious condition and three others are expected to recover, officials say.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.