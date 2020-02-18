7 shot, 1 fatally Monday in Chicago

Seven people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday in Chicago including a man who was shot dead and two others — including a woman — who were injured at a subway station in the Loop.

Chicago police said the shooting, stemming from a “prior dispute,” happened just after 2 a.m. in the tunnel connecting the Jackson Blue Line and Red Line stations in the 200 block of South Dearborn Street.

A man in his 20s was shot in the abdomen and chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police and Chicago Fire Dept. officials said. The other man, 21, was hit in the head and arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was also shot in the lower backside and taken to Northwestern in good condition, police and fire officials said. Investigators think she was with the men but was not an intended target.

Police said the male suspect and the two men apparently know each other and “had a prior dispute making this incident personal in nature.” The suspect ran and no arrests have been made.

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded when he was shot in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

He was walking about 5:47 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Jarvis Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, police said. The teen was hit in the arm, chest and abdomen.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A man was wounded while driving on the Chicago Skyway on the South Side.

He was riding in a vehicle about 11:35 a.m. in the outbound lanes near 78th Street when a gray van pulled alongside and someone opened fire, police said.

About an hour prior, a 26-year-old man was shot in his hand in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 10:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 114th Place, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Additional details were not immediately released.

A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting after refusing to buy drugs from someone in Logan Square.

She was walking with her friend, a 19-year-old man, at 12:14 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Harding Avenue when three males approached in a tan SUV and asked if they wanted to buy drugs, according to Chicago police.

When they refused, someone in the SUV fired shots, hitting the girl in the foot, police said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

26 people were shot, three of the fatally, this past weekend in Chicago.