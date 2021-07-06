7 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago since Monday evening

Two people have been killed, and five others have been wounded in shootings in Chicago since 5 p.m. Monday, including, a man who was fatally shot in a drive-by in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 10 p.m., the 26-year-old was standing outside next to a car in the 200 block of East 59th Street, when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots at him, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and got in the passenger seat of a friend’s car who then began to drive him to the hospital, but stopped in the 5700 block of South Calumet Avenue. He was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was shot to death during an argument in Gresham on the South Side.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The 48-year-old was arguing with a person in a home about 5:20 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, police said. The person pulled out a gun and shot the man in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He hasn’t been identified. Officers recovered a weapon at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a 27-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood. The man was driving about 10:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South May Street when someone opened fire, police said. He was struck in the head and leg before crashing into a fence. Paramedics transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in Riverdale on the Far South Side. The 15-year-old was on the front porch of a home about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of East 132nd Street when someone opened fire, police said. He suffered a graze wound on the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Two teenagers were shot and wounded, one critically, in Uptown on the North Side. They were walking about 8:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Clarendon Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. Officers said they were possibly shot by someone inside a passing black car. A 17-year-old boy was struck in the back, hip and leg. He was taken in critical condition to Weiss Hospital and later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A girl, 16, was grazed by a bullet on the ankle and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting in West Woodlawn on the South Side. The teen was on the sidewalk about 5:50 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone from inside pulled out a gun and fired shots in the 6600 block of South Langley Avenue, police said. He was struck on the back and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement

Seventeen people were killed, and at least ninety-nine others were wounded, in shootings over the long Fourth of July weekend.