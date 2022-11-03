7 undergraduate University of Chicago students reported having drugs put in their drinks at parties

Seven undergraduate students at the University of Chicago reported that they may have had drugs put in their drinks at parties without their consent.

On Tuesday, an undergraduate student reported that they were likely sexually assaulted in a residence hall room after attending a party that occurred on Oct. 28. The student said they suspected a drug was put in their drink without their knowledge.

In a statement, U of C officials said, in part:

"The university takes seriously each report of misconduct, such behavior is unacceptable, not tolerated, within this community, and may be criminal."

The university is encouraging students who have consumed a drug without consent and may require assistance, or needs immediate treatment for serious or critical conditions, to go to the nearest emergency room or call 911.

The university is encouraging all members of the community to report incidents of potential misconduct.

U of C students are now vigilant and taking necessary precautions.

"It's terrifying, someone could do God knows what to you," one student told FOX 32.

The university has staffed sexual assault deans on call as a confidential resource.

To make a police report, contact the Chicago Police Department (911) or the University of Chicago Policy Department - 123 from a University phone or 773.702.8181 from other phones.

To make a report to the University regarding concerns of harassment, discrimination or sexual misconduct, you may share information online with UChicago CARES.