7-year-old boy among 3 people shot while traveling in vehicle in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

Three people were shot, including a 7-year-old boy, while traveling in a vehicle in Englewood.

The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of South Loomis.

At about 5:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle westbound on 74th street, when another vehicle pulled up alongside of them and fired shots, police said.

All three victims were struck by gunfire.

The 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The 23-year-old woman was shot in the left hand, and transported to the hospital in good condition.

The 7-year-old boy was shot in the left arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.