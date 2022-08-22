7-year-old boy among 3 people shot while traveling in vehicle in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including a 7-year-old boy, while traveling in a vehicle in Englewood.
The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of South Loomis.
At about 5:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle westbound on 74th street, when another vehicle pulled up alongside of them and fired shots, police said.
All three victims were struck by gunfire.
The 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
The 23-year-old woman was shot in the left hand, and transported to the hospital in good condition.
The 7-year-old boy was shot in the left arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.
Area One detectives are investigating.