Expand / Collapse search

Feds seize 72 pounds of marijuana hashish at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport

By Alex Ortiz
Published  August 4, 2025 3:34pm CDT
News
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Two travelers passing through O'Hare Airport last month were found with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish, the feds say.
    • The man and woman were on their way from Los Angeles to Brazil.
    • They also had cocaine hydrochloride, ecstasy, and ketamine.

CHICAGO - Two travelers at O’Hare International Airport were found with about 72 pounds of marijuana hashish last month, federal authorities said.

What we know:

A couple on their way to Brazil from Los Angeles were catching a connecting flight in Chicago on July 24 when they were inspected for drugs, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

Officers found heavy objects wrapped in white t-shirts inside their vacuum-sealed bags.

The woman’s bag contained a brick-sized brownish tar substance, which tested positive for marijuana hashish, weighing around 37 pounds.

The man’s bag had a green, leafy substance, along with two small clear bags with a white powdery substance, and another small clear bag with green and red pills. His luggage also contained brick-sized brownish tar substances inside vacuum-sealed bags and wrapped in white t-shirts.

The two small bags tested positive for cocaine hydrochloride. The green and red pills tested positive for ecstasy.

The man had a total of 35 pounds of marijuana hashish, 28 grams of marijuana, 1.42 grams of ecstasy, just under 1 gram of ketamine and under a gram of cocaine.

Image 1 of 4

Two travelers at O’Hare International Airport were found with about 72 pounds of marijuana hashish last month, federal authorities said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

What they're saying:

"These individuals believed they were going to easily slip by CBP’s watchful eye – they were wrong," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations at the CBP Chicago Field Office, in a statement. "Unfortunately, this is a method of smuggling we continue to encounter with narcotic traffickers and there are consequences for their actions."

Authorities did not name the individuals.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

NewsCrime and Public SafetyO'HareO'Hare International Airport