Feds seize 72 pounds of marijuana hashish at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport

Two travelers at O’Hare International Airport were found with about 72 pounds of marijuana hashish last month, federal authorities said.

What we know:

A couple on their way to Brazil from Los Angeles were catching a connecting flight in Chicago on July 24 when they were inspected for drugs, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers found heavy objects wrapped in white t-shirts inside their vacuum-sealed bags.

The woman’s bag contained a brick-sized brownish tar substance, which tested positive for marijuana hashish, weighing around 37 pounds.

The man’s bag had a green, leafy substance, along with two small clear bags with a white powdery substance, and another small clear bag with green and red pills. His luggage also contained brick-sized brownish tar substances inside vacuum-sealed bags and wrapped in white t-shirts.

The two small bags tested positive for cocaine hydrochloride. The green and red pills tested positive for ecstasy.

The man had a total of 35 pounds of marijuana hashish, 28 grams of marijuana, 1.42 grams of ecstasy, just under 1 gram of ketamine and under a gram of cocaine.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Two travelers at O’Hare International Airport were found with about 72 pounds of marijuana hashish last month, federal authorities said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

What they're saying:

"These individuals believed they were going to easily slip by CBP’s watchful eye – they were wrong," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations at the CBP Chicago Field Office, in a statement. "Unfortunately, this is a method of smuggling we continue to encounter with narcotic traffickers and there are consequences for their actions."

Authorities did not name the individuals.