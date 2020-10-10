72-year-old man reported missing from Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood

A 72-year-old man was reported missing from Jefferson Park.

Ronald Seidel was last seen Oct. 9 and is missing from the 5800 block of North Markham Avenue, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-8, 115 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, and he has early-stage dementia. He was last seen wearing a black hat, white t-shirt, black jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

WOMAN MISSING FROM EAST GARFIELD PARK

BOY, 15, MISSING FROM WEST GARFIELD PARK

MISSING 82-YEAR-OLD MAN LOCATED SAFELY