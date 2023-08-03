Expand / Collapse search

75 students graduate from Cook County 'Forest Preserve Experience'

By FOX 32 News
Seventy-five high school students braved wasp nests, spiders and a week-long heatwave to complete a five-week-long forest preserve program in Cook County.

On Thursday, the students celebrated after graduating from the "Forest Preserve Experience," which is a paid employment and educational initiative.

"In this forest preserve, I learned a lot of things from knowing how to use tools and able to show teamwork to my fellow coworkers," one student said.

In addition to clearing invasive brush using just hand tools, participants also received instruction on career, job readiness and financial literacy.