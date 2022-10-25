75-year-old woman struck by SUV in Noble Square

A 75-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Noble Square Tuesday night.

At about 6:50 p.m., the woman was attempting to cross the street in the 1500 block of West Chicago when a 54-year-old woman traveling eastbound on Chicago struck her.

The 75-year-old sustained bruising to the body, and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

Chicago police said the 75-year-old was not crossing in a crosswalk, and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

No citations have been issued at this time.