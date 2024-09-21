8 shot, 1 fatally in less than an hour across Chicago, police say

The Brief Eight people were shot, one fatally, in less than an hour across Chicago Saturday night. One ‘person of interest' is in custody in one incident, but no other arrests have been made. The investigations are ongoing.



Eight people were shot, one fatally, in less than an hour across the Chicago area Saturday night.

There were a total of five shootings and eight victims between 7:33 p.m. and 8:14 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The following incidents were reported by CPD:

A 32-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were gunned down in their vehicle by an unknown suspect in the 8500 block of S. Manistee Avenue at 7:33 p.m., according to police. The man was shot in the back and is in critical condition. The woman was struck in the left flank and back and is in fair condition. Both victims are being treated at the University of Chicago Hospital. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Two men – a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old – were shot in a drive-by shooting at 8 p.m. in the 9400 block of S. Perry, according to Chicago police. The 20-year-old was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and is in good condition. The 22-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital, also in good condition, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

A ShotSpotter alert led police to a shooting victim in the 5400 block of S. Paulina at 8:06 p.m., according to CPD. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was found with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in good condition. A person-of-interest is in custody and the investigation continues.

Police responded to the 1600 block of W 79th Street at 8:10 p.m. for a 32-year-old man who was shot on the sidewalk, according to CPD. He was wounded in the left leg and abdomen by an unknown suspect and taken to Christ Hospital. Police said he is in critical condition and the investigation is ongoing.

Two men were in a yard at 8:14 p.m., in the 1000 block of N. Lawler, when they were gunned down, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the 48-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injury and his identity hasn't been released, police said. The second victim, a 52-year-old man, was struck in his right leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

