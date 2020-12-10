8 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Eight people were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago, including an incident where an off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot his son during a domestic incident in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side, according to a source with knowledge of the shooting.

Rafael Flores, 23, was shot about 1:50 a.m. in a home in the 5600 block of South Nottingham Avenue, according to Chicago police. Police said he was fatally shot “by the homeowner during a physical altercation,” and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives were investigating the shooting as “domestic related.” County property records show that the home is owned by a 19-year member of the Chicago Police Department, and a source with knowledge of the shooting said Flores was the officer’s son.

In non-fatal shootings, a 15-year-old girl was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 10:15 p.m., the girl was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 4400 block of West 15th Street, when someone in a white SUV fired shots, striking her in the back, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A man was shot in Morgan Park on the South Side.

Someone shot the man, 22, as he sat inside a vehicle about 5:25 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said. He showed up at St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was in good condition.

About an hour prior, a 36-year-old man was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

About 4:25 p.m., he was standing near an alley in the 7700 block of South Sangamon Street, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in both thighs and the calf and brought himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A man in his 40s was shot in Austin on the West Side.

About 1:30 p.m., he was inside a vehicle in the 4800 block of West Superior Street, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the shoulder and brought himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park where he was listed in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The boy was outside about 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrace, when someone in a vehicle drove up and fired shots, police said. The boy was grazed on his hip and forearm. He showed up later at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Humboldt park on the West Side.

He was shot in his buttocks about 9:15 a.m. in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue, according to preliminary information from police. He took himself to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 3:45 a.m., he was walking in the 2800 block of West 19th Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the back but walked into Saint Anthony Hospital. He is in good condition.

Eight people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday citywide.