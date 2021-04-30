8 shot Thursday across Chicago

Eight people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday, including a male critically hurt in an attack on the Dan Ryan expressway.

About 5:40 p.m., three people were traveling in a vehicle on I-94 when someone fired shots near 71st Street, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

A male passenger, whose age was not immediately known, was shot and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago Fire officials and state police said.

The male driver and female passenger were not injured, state police said.

Thursday night, two men were wounded in a shooting in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The men were walking on the sidewalk about 8:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Francisco Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up near one of the men and someone inside began firing shots, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and stomach and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. Another man, 61, was struck in the leg and was taken in good condition to St. Anthony Hospital, police said. He was not the intended target, according to police.

Two other men were wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

A 46-year-old man was found on the front porch of a home about 7 p.m. in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue, police said. He was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. Another man, 37, self-transported to the same hospital in good condition, according to police.

A 31-year-old man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

The man was getting out of a vehicle about 6:55 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lotus Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

In the day’s first reported attack, two men were shot inside a home in Austin on the West Side.

The men, 23 and 21, were inside the residence in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway about 6:15 a.m. when someone they knew fired at them through the window from the alley, police said.

The 23-year-old was struck in the back and brought to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The younger man was struck in the left knee and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Three people were shot, one fatally, citywide Wednesday.