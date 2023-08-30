Chicago man charged in death of 8-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself

article

A Chicago man is facing charges after an 8-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself earlier this month in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Ramon Sumerlin, 41, is accused of leaving 8-year-old Jacari Brown unattended around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 inside a home in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street. Brown found a gun in the residence and accidentally shot himself in the chest.

Brown was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sumerlin was arrested Monday in the 11400 block of South Elizabeth Street. He was charged with child endangerment causing death and unlawful use of a weapon.

Sumerlin is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.