8-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in finger inside Auburn Gresham home: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  September 21, 2025 4:37pm CDT
Auburn Gresham
    • An 8-year-old girl was shot in the left index finger while inside a home in the 1400 block of W. 83rd Street in Auburn Gresham Sunday afternoon.
    • She was taken to Christ Hospital, where she was reported in good condition.
    • No arrests have been made; Area Two detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - An 8-year-old girl has been hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound to her finger in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 1:55 p.m., an 8-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her left index finger while inside a house in the 1400 block of W. 83rd Street.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

