8-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in finger inside Auburn Gresham home: police

An 8-year-old girl has been hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound to her finger in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 1:55 p.m., an 8-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her left index finger while inside a house in the 1400 block of W. 83rd Street.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.