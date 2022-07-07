8-year-old shot, critically injured while attending Highland Park parade with mom, twin brother

An 8-year-old boy is still in critical condition after he was shot at the 4h of July Highland Park parade Monday morning.

Zion Elementary School District 6 Supt. Dr. Keely Roberts and her two sons, Cooper and Luke, were all shot while attending the parade.

Keely was seriously injured, but a spokesperson for the family says she will recover. Luke was treated and released from the hospital.

Cooper

Cooper was shot in the chest and his spinal cord was severed, according to a GoFundMe created for the family.

He was Life Flighted to a hospital in Chicago, and underwent several surgeries.

A spokesperson will speak with the media Thursday to provide an update on Cooper and his family.