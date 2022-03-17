88-year-old man fatally struck by car in Chicago's West Morgan Park

An 88-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in Chicago's West Morgan Park Wednesday night, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man was attempting to cross the street in the 10900 block of south Western Avenue around 7:30 p.m., when a 74-year-old man driving southbound in a red Ford Fusion struck him.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Police said the man sustained trauma to his head and was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Citations are pending, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

Advertisement

Area Two Detectives are investigating.